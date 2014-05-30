Why We Must Teach Ethics Along With Programming

Technology changes the world. Whether it’s smartphones or quantum computers or internal combustion engines, tech is often a harbinger of great change. But that change can be co-opted–whether by corporations, lobbyists, or pundits– to bring about a future that leaves the average citizen out in the cold .

Last week, on the final day of events at Internet Week New York’s Manhattan HQ, a panel took the stage to discuss how digital technology is being used to achieve the surprisingly difficult goal of enacting positive social change. Inspired by the forthcoming release of The Internet’s Own Boy, a documentary about the life and work of the late programmer and hacktivist Aaron Swartz, the panel included representatives from organizations like WITNESS, Purpose, and Games For Change, along with the film’s director, Brian Knappenberger.

“This is really important,” said Sam Gregory, program director of WITNESS, which uses video content to promote human rights issues. “Because otherwise things remain in activist ghettos.”

Much of the panel’s discussion revolved around how to bring the social concerns of the tech world to the forefront of the mainstream developer world–to keep tech companies big and small from engendering an environment that prefers businesses over the individuals whose data they use.

Gregory held that the mainstream tech community needs to find a way of building a stronger concern for human rights values and ethics into its culture. “Because at the moment, a lot of this happens retrospectively or it’s happening on the edge. We’ve got to think about that differently, because otherwise Snapchat, Facebook–all of these tools we all use–will not have the values we care about,” he said.

The concern Gregory put forth is certainly one that’s at odds with the Silicon Valley mentality of disrupt first, ask questions later. Programming is often portrayed as apolitical–progress in tech is good in and of itself, and should never be impeded. But a post-Aaron Swartz world should know better, according to Brian Knappenberger.

“[Programmers] need to understand that their actions don’t take place in an isolated room, by themselves,” said Knappenberger, after the panel. “We all live online, and their acts and creations are helping to create the world that we live in. What kind of world do we want that to be? What kind of world do we want? What kind of Internet do we want?”