Why The Gamification Trend Fails At Most Companies

Gamification has become a real buzzword over the last few years: News articles and statistics about applying game mechanics to incentivize behavior are published almost every day, and we’re seeing huge numbers of enterprise companies integrate gamification into their processes. Technology research company Gartner has even predicted that by the end of 2014, over 70% of the Global 2000 will have at least one gamified application in place.

However, another statistic from Gartner shows that 80% of those same gamification implementations will fail to meet their business objectives.

I’ve heard many companies talk about using gamification solutions because they look fun. This is the wrong reason to use gamification. Gamification in the enterprise is not about fun or even engagement–it’s about driving business results through changes in employee behavior.

Gartner says that the reason most gamification implementations will fail is because of poor design. In my experience, poor gamification design is a direct result of not identifying (and being able to measure against) key business problems a company is looking to solve. Let me share an example using something every company cares about: sales.

A few years ago I was managing a team of sales people. Like most sales managers, I was always looking for ways to motivate my reps to close more business. So, again, like most sales managers, I would constantly run sales contests and offer bonuses to my reps. However, I started to notice a few problems:



The same reps won every time I had a few top performers that would always take home the prizes. More importantly, these were not the reps I wanted to motivate. Ideally I wanted to incentivize everyone else; not the reps that would perform anyway.

Reps stopped caring once they fell behind The day I would roll out a new contest, everyone would get excited about it. But inevitably, reps would fall out of contention, at which point they would disengage and stop caring about the contest.

One could argue that if you were going to implement gamification for a sales team, you should address these problems. How do you find a way to motivate everyone, not just your traditional top performers? How do you keep reps engaged even if they’ve fallen behind?

There are a number of sales gamification solutions on the market today. The large majority are essentially leaderboards which allow reps to earn points and individually compete against each other. But what most of them have done is simply create a more fun and dynamic way to showcase the same results that sales managers have put into reports and spreadsheets for a decade.