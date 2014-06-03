How Polyvore Maintains Its Scrappy Startup Vibe On A Much Larger Scale

At some point, growing startups hit a sweet spot and move out of their awkward teenage years to become a big company. Somewhere along the way, these companies have to figure out how to balance the demands of scaling a team while maintaining core company values and culture.

The good news is that most successful employees love the reshaping and innovating that comes with scaling, but the bad news is that you can’t shut down a company for a year while you figure out the best process.

So, what’s the best way to take your organization from small startup to large company?

At Polyvore, our backbone has a hacky startup feel, but our growth is moving at a larger scale. Over the last few months, I’ve helped double the size of our engineering team, while still keeping the company’s culture intact. Here are a few things I’ve learned along the way:

Oftentimes, a specific skill or knowledge set up front is less critical than you think. In general, focus on individuals who have demonstrated mastery over a relevant technology, as well as the ability to adapt on the fly. It takes tremendous capability, energy, and discipline to master something, and those are key qualities of great engineers.

Set a high bar for your engineering team and never lower it. One of the questions I ask everyone who applies for a manager role is, “What do you do about the ‘genius asshole?’” In my view, there’s no place for someone like that, because nothing is more demoralizing to these players than being surrounded by others who can’t keep up. Instead hire talented, confident people who have good energy and want to be a part of a great team.

Small teams of strong engineers can (and should!) move really fast; they know when to invest in robustness and when to cut corners, and often achieve almost a mind-meld state, where everyone just knows what everyone else is up to.