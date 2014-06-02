An Artist’s Minimalist Lego Recreations Of Famous Paintings Become Lego Ads

The creativity of people using Lego bricks clearly knows no bounds, the latest illustration of which is this campaign from Italian designer Marco Sodano, who turned a portfolio project based on the concept that “all children are authentic artists with Lego” into an official campaign with the company. According to Adweek , Sodano was brought on as art director for official versions of the work produced by Geometry Global in Hong Kong.





The pieces–which include The Mona Lisa, American Gothic, Magritte’s The Son of Man, and Van Gogh’s self-portrait–are largely unchanged from the form in which they first appeared when Sodano designed them on spec (a subtle tile with the the word “imagine” on it replaces a trio of the Legos in the top-left corner in the official versions). Sodano had also done spec versions of Da Vinci’s Cecilia Gallerani and Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl Earring. See them in the gallery above.