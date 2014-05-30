advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

“The Book Of Life” Offers A Different Sort Of Animated Halloween Movie

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

Every year sees handfuls of animated Halloween movies thrown at audiences like so many Tootsie Rolls and packages of candy corn–and like those second-tier candies, by and large they just aren’t very good. Too many of them play up familiar tropes of familiar monsters, or include voice-acting by Adam Sandler, or both. And then there’s The Book Of Life.


While the film–which pairs first-time feature director Jorge Gutierrez with horror kingpin Guillermo del Toro–is pegged to Halloween in its marketing, the trailer makes clear that it’s actually about a different holiday: Namely, Dia de las Muertos, the Mexican Day of the Dead celebration. With iconography drawing on that holiday, as opposed to familiar vampires/werewolves/etc, The Book Of Life‘s trailer reveals a movie that’s full of stunning animation and imagery that’s rarely seen in mainstream kids movies–calaca skeleton masks, mariachi outfits, and lush backdrops that look like a Dia de las Muertes megaofrenda come to life. November can’t come soon enough.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life