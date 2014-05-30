To Build or Buy A Piece Of Software? Here’s How To Decide

It’s also one of the reasons why event-centric social network Meetup decided to build their own way of handling payments. Previously, the company had used off-the-shelf solutions to handle payments whenever a Meetup required the exchange of money. The company made use of both PayPal and Amazon Payments to handle transactions on the network–the sort of readily available tools used by digital ventures of all sizes.

But then the company noticed something about it’s network: The most successful, active Meetups involved payments.

“The toughest part about having a community and switching to a model where you’re asking people to contribute money, is that there’s that fear of asking people for money,” says Matt Trush, VP of product at Meetup. “What the initial system didn’t do was that it didn’t really keep track of who was paying and who hadn’t. It didn’t celebrate the people who were paying, and on the user end… they had to jump through the hoops of getting kicked over to Amazon Payments, or getting kicked over to PayPal.”

Using off-the-shelf solutions to handle payments on Meetup, whether they be for member dues, tickets, or contributions, was introducing an unnecessary level of friction in the experience–and it also presented a way to improve upon behaviors that made money and social gatherings difficult.

“The way that we look at it is, ‘how can it help organizers, how can it help members, how can it help members strengthen their relationships with these groups, how can it strengthen the overall network?’” says Trush. “Because groups that tend to have transactions flowing through them tend to have higher levels of participation and tend to stick around longer.”

That desire to strength the connection between its members is what helps dictate whether it will devote resources to developing a homegrown solution to a problem. This same philosophy led the company to also dedicate development resources toward proprietary messaging tools.