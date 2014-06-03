How To Get Promoted Without Working Long Hours

We’ve all heard the advice: If you want to get ahead at work, come in early and stay late. But throwing time at a problem isn’t the only way to solve it, and indeed, plenty of people get promoted by doing a great job during regular business hours. If you want to move up and still have a life, try these strategies for maximizing the time you’ve got.

At some organizations, the process is formalized, and at others it’s not, but in any case you can figure out the rules. “Ask your boss up front, or you can ask people who’ve recently been promoted, or ask people in HR what are the factors,” says Caroline Ceniza-Levine, a career coach with Six Figure Start.

If promotions are decided in March, for instance, making a big push in June may not help your cause. If most people who’ve been promoted have published something externally that positions them as thought leaders, you’ll want to get going on that too. You should also make it clear that you want to be considered: “Don’t assume that people know that you want to be promoted,” says Ceniza-Levine. Talk to your boss about what you need to do to be in the running.

If you want to be seen as a go-getter while working 9 to 5, then “totally focus during those 40 hours,” says Karen Elizaga, an executive coach and author of Find Your Sweet Spot. “It may seem obvious, but ditch the social media, ditch your phone.”

You also want to spend most of your time on projects that decision-makers deem important. “It’s making their life easier for them,” says Ceniza-Levine. “That way, you’re being perceived as someone who’s capable of doing more. Doing more doesn’t mean working later or literally doing more. It means doing higher value work instead of some of the other stuff that you do now.”