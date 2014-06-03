How To Keep A Bad Reference From Ruining Your Career

So things didn’t work out with your last job. It happens. But what’s going to happen when that potential new employer calls your old boss?

“Unfortunately bad references are far more common than most people realize,” says Jeff Shane, founder Allison & Taylor, a reference checking and employment verification firm. “About half of the reference checks we perform come back with negative comments.”

In a perfect world, a previous employer would simply confirm dates of employment and job titles, but that doesn’t always happen. So how do you know if references are hurting your job-hunting chances?

Shane says the most common telltale sign is if you’re getting second interviews and then the trail goes cold: “It could be your resume or it could be the hiring market, but if it’s happening again and again, it could be a negative reference,” he says.

“As an employer gets to the end of screening process they start looking for reasons to cross someone off of their list. If they hear something that’s not favorable, they’ll rarely give the candidate a chance to explain.”

This can leave you guessing who’s the problem. Shane says he’s seen countless instances when someone provides a favorable written reference and contradicts it later on the phone. If you suspect you’re getting a bad reference, remove doubt by having key references checked. An organization like Allison & Taylor or CheckMyReference will perform checks by calling previous employers, asking to speak to supervisors or human resources, and asking for a reference.

“It’s about 50/50 where the employer goes to first, however, supervisors tend to be more talkative,” says Shane.