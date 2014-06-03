Strategies For Outsmarting Workplace Gender Bias

There’s no shortage of career advice for women telling them to be more confident, “lean in” to their careers, and thrive. Yet, as antiquated as it seems, there’s also no shortage of pushback when confident, assertive women are tough managers in the workplace and elsewhere.

“As a woman, in many ways, people are expecting you to be a pleaser and when you’re not, and when you’re unapologetic and you don’t couch your ideas, but you deliver them very confidently, you throw people,” says leadership consultant Selena Rezvani, author of Pushback: How Smart Women Ask–and Stand Up for What They Want.

Sure, you could ignore the perception and remain your hard-charging self. But even as you put forth your own brand of chutzpah, experts say there are some strategies you can use to win over even the most gender-entrenched skeptics. Counter–or avoid altogether–your critics with these strategies.

Career consultant Jennifer K. Crittenden, author of The Discreet Guide for Executive Women, says that being authoritative or demanding may be stereotypically male and being nurturing or warm may be stereotypically female, but there are management strengths that are decidedly gender-neutral. If you win over people by being collaborative, clear in your communication, and focused on problem-solving, you’ve built a foundation of trust and respect.

“Then, as people get to know you and they understand your reputation, they’re less likely to be uncomfortable as you show an array of characteristics that might not be typically female, like being more demanding or assertive,” she says.

Victoria Pynchon had a longtime career as a trial attorney and litigator before she cofounded She Negotiates, LLC, a Los Angeles-based consulting firm that helps women become better negotiators and leaders. In her previous role, she often had to be tough and aggressive, which wasn’t always well-received by colleagues or even clients.

When she felt that her demeanor was off-putting, she would simply remind them, “I’m a litigator. This is why you hired me.” Emphasizing the value of your strengths and the value they have is effective in defusing negative perception, she says.