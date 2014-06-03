Use These Visual Techniques To Be Better Prepared For Presentations

Most of us hate preparing presentations. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 74% of adults suffer from speech anxiety.

Dan Roam, author of Show and Tell and The Back of the Napkin says there’s a good reason many of us fear public speaking. It’s because words aren’t the best way to express ideas and says the solution is to talk less and draw more. By using visuals, we can not only make presentations more powerful but transform ourselves into better public speakers.

While most of us prepare for a speech by writing out the words we want to say and attempting to memorize them, Roam says this technique is fundamentally wrong and is the reason most of us are anxious about presenting our ideas in public.

“One of the biggest concerns people who are anxious about public speaking have is what’s going to happen if I forget what I wanted to say,” says Roam. “Our brains are pretty poor at remembering long strings of words, especially in a stressful situation like being on stage,” he explains.

Our words may fail us, but, Roam says, pictures can serve as powerful reminders to our brain to recall information. Why? Well, because it turns out our visual recall is much better than our verbal recall.

“Words on a page are a very new, abstract concept in our history as people,” says Roam. “We’ve only had written words for 5,000 years, but the oldest drawings found in the caves of Chauvet, France, are 32,000 years old.”

The next time you’re making a speech or presenting an idea, try one of these visual techniques: