Sleeping Drunks In Japan Get Transformed Into Billboards For Responsible Drinking

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

The reasons not to pass out drunk in public are many–robbery, unwanted Sharpie face decoration, a sore lower back, becoming a urinal for stray dogs–but now Tokyo bar chain Yaocho, Ogilvy & Mather Japan, and Geometry Global have added another. You could literally become a very public billboard for responsible drinking.


The campaign makers went around Tokyo and created impromptu billboards around slumbering sauced citizens, encouraging passersby to Instagram the scene with the hashtag #NOMISUGI (“too drunk”). It’s a hilariously creative (if mildly violative) use of social media to shame people into, y’know, maybe not taking a sloppy nap in the middle of the sidewalk.

