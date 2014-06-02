Tapping The Potential Of Your Company’s Hidden Superstars

Despite all the talk about the war for talent, most organizations already have the supply of talent they need. The problem is, many employers are unable to either identify or engage those high-potential individuals.

Instead, employers often reward and promote people who are less competent but able to navigate office politics. A great deal of the individuals designated high-potential workers in fact have very little potential for leadership, innovation, or performing at the next level.

The solution to this is twofold: First, employers must implement more objective protocols for quantifying performance and measuring their employees’ true potential, which will prevent most of the less competent workers from being promoted. Second, employers must help their employees with real potential get noticed and recognized.

Many employees who get the shaft tend to be altruistic team players that have emotional intelligence but are too low key to self-promote. They are creative and curious, but tend not to flourish in rule-bound, bureaucratic environments. They are highly skilled, but their abilities have rarely been put to use because they have been assigned to the wrong projects or given tasks for which they are unqualified. And finally, your undervalued employees are those people whose values are perfectly aligned with your company’s culture, which means they have higher tolerance levels for staying in the job even when they are disengaged or they feel undervalued.

Failure to recognize these individuals comes at the expense of being left with many uncreative, overconfident, unskilled misfits, who will nonetheless stay because they are rewarded for doing so or unable to find any other jobs.

In the age of big data and evidence-based management, it should not be that difficult or expensive to put in place robust metrics and use scientific tools like psychometric tests to assess potential.

However, three key obstacles stand in the way: