Watch 74 English Footballers Use Their Heads To Perform A World Cup Anthem

The world record for longest time heading a soccer ball is held by Sweden’s Tomas Lundman, who kept it bouncing on his noggin for eight hours, 32 minutes and three seconds back in 2004. But could he do it while singing a song?





The U.K.’s Sun newspaper and agency Grey London gathered 74 footballers to play a head game of keep uppy as a follow-the-bouncing-ball for its World Cup anthem. The lyrics to The Seekers’ “I’ll Never Find Another You” are on the back of each player’s shirt and they keep the ball in skillfully good time with the tune.

The paper is putting the Dexters’ cover of the song up for free download on its site (and on Soundcloud) where it’ll also gather social media messages of good luck for England’s team heading to Brazil in the hopes of winning its first title since 1966.





It’s a great gimmick and a decent tune, but let’s see them coordinate those headers with the greatest England World Cup anthem ever.