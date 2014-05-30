Apple’s WWDC 2014: What To Expect On Monday

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday, and if history is any indication there will be several executives in untucked shirts (and also software and possibly hardware updates). A year ago, CEO Tim Cook was promising investors “exciting new product categories” in 2014. And earlier this week iTunes chief Eddy Cue said the company has got “the best product pipeline that I’ve seen in my 25 years at Apple.” With no major unveilings thus far, and since Apple’s fiscal year ends in September, productivity in the United States is expected to drop considerably during the keynote presentation in anticipation of a new product unveiling. Then again, it’s just as likely that we’ll get nothing but software updates and have to wait until the fall for any consumer hardware news. There’s only one way to find out.

We’ll be covering the event live as it happens (it starts at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern), but until then, here’s a roundup of some of the more popular rumors bubbling.

1. OS X 10.10

Details are mum as to what OS X 10.10 will look like, but with Jonathan Ive leading a design overhaul it will likely hew more closely to the look and feel of iOS than in the past. Will it be more interoperable with your iPhone and iPad? We can only hope so.

Apple dropped the “big cat” naming convention (Snow Leopard, Lion) for its Mavericks desktop operating system. Now, it may be moving into national parks: Apple reportedly snatched up trademarks for names like Yosemite, Mammoth, and Diablo.

2. iOS 8

The iOS 7 refresh was widely considered Jony Ives’ big leap into software design. Skeuomorphism was out; simple, flat, and colorful gradients were in. But it’s been reported that Ive spent relatively little time working on iOS 7, which means that iOS 8 will offer a more complete software design vision by Apple’s knight in multi-colored armor. And while iOS 7 introduced features like Airdrop and a badly needed update to Safari, iOS 8 is expected to reveal a few new features (in addition to the usual design iterations) that should give us a rough roadmap of Apple’s focuses for the future. Such as…

Healthbook: Think Passbook, but for personal health tracking. A 9to5 Mac leaked preview from March says that Healthbook (or whatever it’s going to be called) will purportedly be a rich compendium for biometric data–things like steps taken, sleep, nutrition, hydration blood pressure, and more. Less clear is where that data will come from. If recent Apple hires are any indication, Healthbook could be tethered to the mythical unicorn that is the iWatch. Or earbuds with integrated sensors that read your mind. But our bet is that the health app will be fed by third-party hardware like the Jawbone Up and Fitbit.



