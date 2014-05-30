TwoDots Will Probably Ruin Your Life





Meet TwoDots, the quest-driven iteration of the Betawork’s widely successful Dots. The new move-based adventure puzzle game puts users through 85 levels, all the while relying on a simple imperative: Connect the dots. What makes Two Dots different from its predecessor is its adventurous streak: Gameplay levels include “arctic tundras” and “fiery jungles,” a departure from the single, flat setting of the original Dots.

“The TwoDots gameplay looks much more derivative of Dots then it actually is,” said Patrick Moberg in a press release, one of the creators of the first game. “As you dig deeper, you realize TwoDots simply tips their hat to our first game Dots, but quickly takes the player down a very different and fun path.”





In a nutshell: it’s incredibly addicting. (And will probably ruin your life.)

If you want to achieve nothing this weekend, TwoDots is available as a free download (with in-app purchases) for iOS (and Android soon). Will the game reach the same heights as its predecessor, Dots, which netted over 5 billion games played in its first year? Who knows, but, based on some reactions, it’s already on its way: