The Top 10 Stories In Leadership For May 2014

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership , for the month of May.





Never Forget Someone’s Name Again With This Memory Trick

It might sound crazy, but imagining someone you just met fighting over a ham in a basketball uniform is less awkward than forgetting their name five seconds after they tell you. This memory tactic–helping remember names, faces, and identifying details–can be your secret.





How To Master The Fine Art Of Small Talk

Networking is essential to success but can be painful if you don’t know what to say. Don’t waste opportunities because small talk is difficult. Come prepared, ask thoughtful questions, and get comfortable with the lull to make new connections–and even friends.





11 Famous Entrepreneurs Share How They Overcame Their Biggest Failure

Scott Adams, Cindy Gallop, Arianna Huffington–they all faced what could have been the end of their careers, if they didn’t have the right amount of grit and optimism.