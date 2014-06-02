Why Being Hated Isn’t The Worst Thing For Your Brand

Despite all your success, your worst nightmare has finally come true.

After a few years working hard, your brand has really started to find its stride. You’ve been focused and pulled all the right levers to bring love and goodwill to your brand. Your brand has developed a strong core of followers, and more customers are coming on board. Year over year sales are now consistently trending nicely.

But now you’ve just discovered a contingency of haters has emerged, and you’re distraught.

Instead of feeling sorry for yourself, though, why don’t you pat yourself on the back instead–your brand has officially become salient.

Salience, or simply being noticed, is a concept that isn’t considered nearly enough when considering brand strategy.

Is it because marketers have been so focused on differentiation? If you think about it, differentiation appeals to someone making a reasoned choice. But, if we agree that a brand is mostly about developing an emotional relationship with an audience, couldn’t we also assert that salience is even more critical than differentiation?

Instead of simply asking, “How is our brand different?” shouldn’t we be asking, “How is our brand salient?”