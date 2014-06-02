The Subtle Ways Companies Inadvertently Undermine Their Employees’ Trust

Every organization has to walk a fine line between trusting its employees and running the risk of a security breach. This point was driven home to me after a couple of recent visits to companies to give talks.

Last month, a friend invited me to give a talk at his organization. It was not surprising that I had to sign in at the front desk and get a visitor’s pass. My host then had to swipe an ID card at five different doors to get from the front desk to the room where the talk was being held. At each door, there was a line of employees waiting to pass through the doors.

At the extreme opposite end of the spectrum is the university where I work. During normal business hours, every building is open to the public, and there is little supervision of who wanders around the halls.

At the most restrictive organization, I am sure that the managers and security personnel were concerned primarily for the safety of the building. They did not want intruders in the buildings, and they did not want sensitive information to fall in the hands of people who were not authorized to access it.

But, while I was visiting, several people joked about the need to swipe through every door. It was clear that there was tension surrounding the security procedures.

I met many of the high-level executives in this organization, and they are warm, open people who want to create a collaborative work environment. But, the building itself is undermining that message.

Most of the time, we underestimate the influence that the environment has on our behavior. The daily routines of our lives are driven by the way our world is structured. We eat the food that is in our refrigerator. We walk on the paved paths. We check our email, because the program is up on our computer. And, we do all of that without thinking.