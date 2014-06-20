For Facebook, As India Goes, So Goes the World?

Facebook announced earlier this year that it now has 100 million active users in India, making that market second only to the U.S. in size. It’s on pace to become the single-largest market as early as the end of 2014–and a startling 84% of Indian users access the platform entirely or mostly via mobile phone. But the company is now hearing the same rumblings about its India business that it dealt with the last couple of years back home as its users made the transition to mobile: Where’s the money? Its average revenue per Asian user is less than a sixth of that of a North American user.

For the moment, Facebook’s principal mission is to extend connectivity: Those 100 million Indians represent just 8% of the country’s population. “Our focus is to get Facebook to everyone,” says Kevin D’Souza, the company’s head of mobile growth and partnerships in India. “There’s been a lot of investment to make our mobile product the best.”

Last year, Facebook sent a team of developers from California to spend several weeks in the field, playing technological anthropologist and studying how Indians use the service. They spent time not only in the major cities but also in rural India, where Facebook has become a medium choice for, among others, a group of turmeric farmers who use it to quickly share market information for the crop, allowing them to collectively withhold supply when prices drop. The seven engineers and product managers who traveled around the country asked mostly random people all kinds of questions about how they use mobile technology. (I say mostly, because they met with students at Hyderabad University and folks from Facebook’s local tech and carrier partners in addition to average citizens.) The conversations were very much mobile-focused, which signals at least a basic understanding of how the Internet is going to be accessed not just in India but also in many emerging markets. They asked about how many pictures people take, what they do on their phones, and what they wish they could do.

Among the lessons learned: Photo-taking is popular, but photo sharing is less so, largely because of device and network limitations. They also gathered not-so-scientific survey data about what kinds of phones people had and how people used their phone keypads or keyboards. The engineers took their insights back to California, where the lab contains a low-bandwidth network replicating the “flaky connection,” as D’Souza characterizes India’s 2G network, that many Indians use to get online.

The problem is not just about networks, and this is an important thing to remember when considering not only India but also many emerging markets. India has 4G networks–for the past two years, Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecom operator, with about a quarter of the mobile market, has been rolling them out, starting in the major cities, including Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, and Chandigarh. But very few Indians have the iPhones and the Samsung Galaxys that can access those networks. The vast majority are still on much cheaper devices, Android phones, from such brands as Micromax and Lava, that cost as little as $40.

The result has been the development of a number of Facebook experiences that are very different than what Westerners are used to. Facebook is accessible in many of India’s languages, and there are stripped-down versions that, among other things, do not show users which of their friends are online and which do not host video or high-resolution graphics. There’s just no way the most basic cell phone, running on a shaky 2G network, can handle that. Hence, also, the SMS-based version of Facebook that offers a rudimentary range of features for feature phones. “The whole product is designed for standalone mobile,” D’Souza says, “and when I say mobile, it should work even you are on a very basic feature phone. Our app works on thousands of devices now. You don’t have to have an email address. All the notifications are available by SMS.”

The majority of the Indian population is extremely price-sensitive when it comes to spending for data, so Facebook has adapted there as well. “If you only have electricity for four hours a day,” D’Souza says, “you might have to choose between watching television and charging your phone.” He has been working with mobile networks to create pricing plans and special promotions that broaden the gateway. “How do we make it more affordable?” he says. “We now have carriers that offer Facebook access for 1 rupee a day [about 1.7 cents].” That was just one of the pricing innovations pioneered by Bharti Airtel. Last year, Bharti Airtel tried a promotion offering three months of free Facebook, sparking what D’Souza calls “a huge spike” in usage. This past April, it began to offer free Facebook access between midnight and 6 a.m. “We know that the carriers feel like Facebook is a good entry to the Internet,” D’Souza says. “Getting people to use Facebook gets them to use the broader Internet.”