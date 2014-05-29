These Are The 46 Companies Creative Freelancers Would Kill To Work For

Creative freelancers have a unique perspective on how the culture of their profession differs across companies. Beyond the obvious–the quality of the work produced–they know which companies grind their employees to dust, which ones pay their bills on time, have the best stocked kitchens, and are just places that people want to be, day in and day out.

So when creative employment community Working Not Working asked its network what it would take to give up the freelance life for a full-time gig, it’s worth paying attention to the results. Out of 187 agencies, brands, studios, networks, magazines, publishers, and startups mentioned by members, WNW picked the 46 most popular choices.





The companies include tiny, new creative agencies, multinationals, and almost everything in between. Brands span consumer favorites and known creative leaders like Nike, Adidas, Patagonia, Red Bull, and Apple. Then there are the obvious tech giants, Google and Facebook, as well as high-end entertainers like HBO, Nickelodeon, and Disney. There are 12 ad agencies on the list, including Wieden + Kennedy, Droga5, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, BBH, BBDO, Barton F. Graf 9000, Mother, 72andSunny, Venables Bell & Partners, 360i, and Pereira & O’Dell. And then there’s the moonshot choices–NASA and Space X. And Kanye West’s creative factory, Donda.

