Infographic: All the Songs Of The Summer From the Last 100 Years, Visualized

As the nation transitions from complaining about an especially cold winter to complaining about the heat, we have moved firmly beyond the precipice of summer. Thus begins an annual tradition of pinpointing what the official Song of the Summer will be. The main contender so far seems to be the troublingly indefatigable Pharrell hit from last year, “Happy,” although Iggy Azalea and Lil Jon are certainly nipping at its heels. While we won’t know this year’s champion until the next few months are up, an infographic from The Boston Globe is turning our attention to previous years’ picks–a full one hundred of them.

Designer Phillip Niemeyer has put together a visual depiction of all the world-beating songs that ruled supreme over each summer in the last century. These songs alternate between undeniable dominators, like Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” in 2002 and last year’s “Blurred Lines,” to more esoteric picks such as Spoon’s “I Turn My Camera On” from 2005 and Animal Collective’s “My Girls” in 2009. Those latter two are both very good songs that were listened to in abundance upon release, but to tout their summer superiority is to deny the existence of Mariah Carey and Black Eyed Peas, respectively, which would be a big mistake.

Call us, maybe, in the comments below, if you spot any other glaring absences.



