Why You Should Encourage Whistleblowing At Your Company

Schools don’t teach whistleblowing, it’s not encouraged behavior in corporate America, and often whistleblowers are portrayed as criminals.

But while the average person knows of popular whistleblowers in the media like Snowden or Manning, few understand that they, too, are whistleblowers every time they suggest a change or improvement at work.

When someone blows the whistle, it’s not about taking their company down, it’s about suggesting improvements. And through this feedback, you can gain an honest insight into how your company is truly doing.

If you don’t address the issues your whistleblowers bring to your attention, you could have a much more expensive problem on your hands down the road.

Here’s how to avoid the pitfalls of all those brands being dragged through the mud by encouraging whistleblowers in your organization:

People are often afraid to discuss problems with their boss, or sometimes even talk to them at all. You can alleviate this by showing your employees that you adhere to a true open-door policy.

No matter how busy you are, always greet employees and find time to meet with them on a regular basis. Foster an environment where a level of healthy discourse is welcomed with open arms.