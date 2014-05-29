IBM’s Smarter Cities Continues With A Crowdsourced Pop-Up Park in Dublin

Last year, IBM and Ogilvy France created an award-winning outdoor ad campaign that transformed billboards into urban tools like benches, rain covers, and stairway ramps. For the campaign’s next move, the brand and agency teamed up with creative social network Zooppa to put out a call to its global community for ideas to improve their cities and communities, offering prizes from $500 to $10,000.
Out of 80 video entries, eight winners were picked based on their vision, efficiency, ability to execute, and ability to provide data for further insights. The top prize went to a plan from Dublin, Ireland, to turn an abandoned city lot into a thriving urban park and community space. Other winners included a cardboard bike form Israel, an urban farming initiative from Calgary, and a Detroit plan to transform an abandoned buildings into fish farming facilities.
