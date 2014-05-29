IBM’s Smarter Cities Continues With A Crowdsourced Pop-Up Park in Dublin

Last year, IBM and Ogilvy France created an award-winning outdoor ad campaign that transformed billboards into urban tools like benches, rain covers, and stairway ramps . For the campaign’s next move, the brand and agency teamed up with creative social network Zooppa to put out a call to its global community for ideas to improve their cities and communities, offering prizes from $500 to $10,000.





Out of 80 video entries, eight winners were picked based on their vision, efficiency, ability to execute, and ability to provide data for further insights. The top prize went to a plan from Dublin, Ireland, to turn an abandoned city lot into a thriving urban park and community space. Other winners included a cardboard bike form Israel, an urban farming initiative from Calgary, and a Detroit plan to transform an abandoned buildings into fish farming facilities.

See all the winners and the rest of the ongoing Smarter Cities campaign here.