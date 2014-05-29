A French Mobile Brand Sent Skateboarders, BMXers, And Snowboarders To California To Make A Film

Using action sports for branded content is nothing new, but rare is the occasion that a mainstream brand plays the role of primary producer. Typically, a broad brand teams with a more culture-specific partner .





But French mobile brand Sosh, an off-shoot of Orange, recently sent a crew of five action sports pros–snowboarders, BMXers, skateboarders–to California, where they took on tips and challenges posted online by their community of fans. The trailer for Until Tomorrow, shows Sam Partaix, Matthias Dandois, Maxime Charveron, Anne-Flore Marxer, and Rémy Taveira criss-crossing (and riding) the Golden State.





The film is part of the brand’s larger Ride Sessions initiative, but it’s release date has yet to be announced.