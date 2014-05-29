Diversity? Google’s Workforce Is 70% Male, 60% White

It’s easy and funny to skewer Silicon Valley’s caricature as a white male patriarchy–especially in the boardroom–for one awful reason: Because it’s true.

There is no easy fix for the technology industry’s ongoing and well-documented struggle with diversity. But understanding why the problem exists at an institutional level is important if things are ever going to change–and that requires transparency. For the first time, Google, the tech industry’s current bellwether and our reigning Most Innovative Company, has published internal diversity numbers that turn a hard mirror on its workforce.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Google’s internal numbers reveal a company comprised overwhelmingly of white dudes.

“We’ve always been reluctant to publish numbers about the diversity of our workforce at Google,” writes Laszlo Bock, senior vice president of People Operations at Google, in a blog post. “We now realize we were wrong, and that it’s time to be candid about the issues.”

Overall, Google’s workforce is comprised of 70% men. 61% of Googlers are white, 30% are Asian, 3% are Hispanic, and 2% are black.





When you burrow down into technology jobs like engineering specifically, the gender gap widens considerably: 83% men versus 17% women.