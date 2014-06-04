Putting Robots To Work To Make New York City’s 311 A Better-Oiled Machine

Since opening in 2003, New York City’s pioneering 311 center for non-emergency questions and complaints has become a massive operation, handling an average of around 60,000 questions a day via phone, text message, website, and mobile app. That’s added up to more than 180 million queries to date, processed by the hundreds of real, live humans that staff a call center in Manhattan 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Yet it all seems rather antiquated at a time when a quick query to Siri or Google can almost instantly provide answers in other realms of life.

“It looks like some kind of NASA control center,” says Markus Mobius, a principal researcher with Microsoft Research, who is now working with New York City to automate parts of the system. “It’s a very useful system. It’s high demand. But it is very, very labor intensive.”

If you tell people alternate side parking is not in effect, and it is in effect, people get very mad about that.

For Mobius, after visiting the 311 center, the goal was to develop easy-to-program software that can answer the easy queries, like whether schools are open or closed today, so humans can focus on the more difficult ones. It’s not as simple a problem as it sounds. While search engines like Bing and Google can scan many results and provide direct answers to some kinds of questions, such as “When was Barack Obama born?” they have a harder time doing that with more local searches that can only reference a smaller universe of documents.

It’s also a question of getting it right every time: “If you tell people alternate side parking is not in effect, and it is in effect, people get very mad about that,” Mobius says.

Along with three collaborators at Microsoft Research, including a 16-year-old intern who helped program the system, Mobius developed and presented a prototype that he says is now being integrated into New York City’s 311 mobile app. The system includes a “router,” which uses natural language processing and machine learning to understand the question being asked and extract the relevant information, like a date, an address, or a license plate number, as well as a series of simple “‘bots,” which automatically supply the answers.

In one example, if someone asks the app if schools are closed today, the system could be trained to recognize the question and all variations of it and understand the word “today” should be translated to the date, and send the date to the “Are schools closed? bot that will automatically supply the answer.