Behind The Burt’s Bees Logo: Meet The Unlikely Beekeeper Who Became The Face Of A Global Brand

You could be forgiven for thinking that the picture of the bearded man found on all Burt’s Bees product is just that–an illustration designed to humanize the company. But Burt Shavitz is a real man, and he’s the subject of a new documentary that delves into the life of a curmudgeonly beekeeper and former photographer who improbably became the face of a global brand.

Like many people, Jody Shapiro, the director of Burt’s Buzz, didn’t initially know that Shavitz was a real person. He came across the Burt’s Bees founder while working on a film project about bees with Isabella Rossellini. “He’s an authentic person with a unique philosophy,” he says. “I wanted to keep this as Burt’s story and not the Burt’s Bees story.”





Shavitz never set out to launch a big business. In fact, the documentary would have us believe that Shavitz would rather live like a hermit, alone in the woods.

That’s not far off from how he currently lives–so much so that it’s hard to believe the Burt’s Bees founder would allow a film crew to follow him around. (When I asked Shavitz why he agreed to the film, he replied, “’I’ll get back to you on this one.”)

Shavitz whiles away his days in a former turkey co-op in the Maine backwoods, preferring to do without amenities like television and a hot water heater. He lives with an assistant named Trevor, and sometimes travels for Burt’s Bees promotional appearances, even though he’s completely divorced from day-to-day operations.

“I do it as requested if there’s any interest,” he says. “I’ve got a life, I don’t have to go on these tours. If I do go, it’s interesting, which is an overused word.”

The unlikely icon started out as a freelance photographer in New York City, snapping pictures of famous subjects like John F. Kennedy and Allan Ginsberg before the rise of television caused his work to dry up. In the 1970s, he started beekeeping in upstate New York and eventually purchased a small plot of land in Maine where he began selling honey out of his Volkswagen van.