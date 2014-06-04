How To Disagree With Your CEO And Not Get Fired

We’re a culture of oversharers. We tweet our favorite quotes. We keep our Facebook friends up to date on the latest YouTube video that made us laugh. Instagram photos of our meals, our drinks, our pets, our recent purchases. We Snapchat selfies. Yet most people would never think of sharing their paycheck.

In his quest for total transparency at Hubspot, cofounder and CTO Dharmesh Shah believed that the executives needed to open up about their salaries. “I had this bright idea late one night,” Shah tells Fast Company, that he would like to publish the information on the company’s internal wiki. The company might go public one day, he reasoned, and that information would be open to all, not just employees.

The result: unanticipated pushback from the top brass through the rank and file.

At any other company, the thought of sharing such sensitive information with all staffers is verboten. At the marketing software firm Hubspot, things are a little different. Billing its culture as radically transparent, Hubspot’s internal wiki is a place for the nearly 700 employees to tap all manner of information from funding rounds to cash burn rates.

“High order decisions” from the executive team are posted and up for debate, too. Though Shah admits, “We have very few rules about what we can share,” he says that historically “things that are not ours to share” otherwise protected by non-disclosure or confidentiality agreements are off limits. That included employees’ salary information.

Still, Shah thought the staff had a right to peek behind the curtain and see his, cofounder and CEO Brian Halligan’s, and COO J.D. Sherman’s paychecks. Unlike Buffer, which recently decided to disclose the formula it used to determine salaries as well as a list of all its staff’s compensation, Shah only wanted to publish base pay, not stock options or equity. Thus, the unanticipated reaction. Part of the criticism, he explains, was about the potential for staff to be misled. For some executives at other companies, base pay can be a small part of the total compensation package.

He eventually abandoned the idea. “I couldn’t come up with good strong reasons,” Shah confesses, whereas others from all parts of the company chimed in with better opinions. The experiment reinforced Hubspot’s culture of open debate, but it also served up some important lessons.