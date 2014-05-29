Cadbury Is Giving Away Bike Generators To Help Kids In Ghana Read After Dark

In 2009, Toronto-based agency The Hive created a program for Cadbury that encouraged people to “build” bikes for people in need by entering UPC codes from Cadbury products to an online microsite. Each code represented a bike part, with 100 parts required to make a complete bike. That year, 5,000 bikes were shipped to an African community in need.





Five years later, The Bicycle Factory is still going with almost 30,000 bikes sent so far to kids in rural Ghana where Cadbury sources much of its cocoa. But for 2014, there’s a twist: Cadbury commissioned a generator, designed and manufactured with the unique challenges of the Ghanaian climate and terrain in mind, that can turn a five-kilometer ride into two hours of after-dark study time thanks to a removable light that can brighten a small room. The generators, which can also charge cellphones, are being field-tested this summer.





The program originally began to give kids bikes so their often long walks to school were shortened significantly, and now the generator could help them make the most of their time at home.