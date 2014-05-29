Watchup Makes Mobile News As Fun As Channel Surfing

There was this new iPhone app–a news app–called Watchup, and everybody seemed to like it before it really even existed. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, Stanford University, and the Knight Foundation, it had formed partnerships with media powerhouses such as the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and Turner Broadcasting. It was a wunderkind app that had assumed some throne in the mobile media world before it even launched. The more organizations who jumped on the bandwagon, the less I wanted to as well.

But I tried Watchup after it launched for the iPhone yesterday. And I sort of get what all the fuss is about.

You download the app, choose what topics you’re interested in (politics, gaming, world news, etc), and let Watchup know when you’d like a customized news feed pushed to your phone each day. So far, the concept may sound a lot like AOL’s homepage or My Yahoo–one of those news personalization engines that were all the rage in the late ’90s. Watchup pushes the idea further by allowing you to vote on stories you like and don’t like, learning your preferences over time–almost like Pandora for news. Even still, I had thought this idea had faded away in light of the fact that most of us now get news via social feeds such as Twitter and Facebook.

So while I’m still not sold on the personalization end of Whatchup, its news feed is a piece of design brilliance.

On the top of the page, a video loads instantly. It might be from CNNMoney or IGN–that depends on the topics you’ve chosen to follow. Below the video is a text list of each story primed to load as a video.

If you don’t like the video that’s currently playing, you swipe right on the video box to skip to the next one, or tap any story in the list to jump ahead. The next video loads swiftly, just like changing the channel on an old-school cable box.