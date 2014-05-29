Shower David Lynch-Style With Twin Peaks Curtains

“Every day, once a day, give yourself a present,” Agent Dale Cooper, hero of David Lynch’s cult classic TV show Twin Peaks once advised. “Don’t plan it. Don’t wait for it. Just let it happen. It could be a new shirt at the men’s store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good, hot black coffee.”

You might start with one of these creepily awesome Twin Peaks shower curtains, and transform your boring daily shower into an eerie Lynchian saga. Shave your legs behind the pixelated visage of murdered homecoming queen Laura Palmer. Shampoo yourself protected by a silhouette of Agent Dale Cooper’s impeccably gelled coif. And just try not to start speaking backwards and dancing like the show’s infamous dwarf while shrouded by the minimalist Red Room curtain.

If you don’t want your eyeballs to roll back in your head Black Lodge-style, perhaps stick with safe bathroom decor in florals and pastels. But these designs might make bathing take you to “a place both wonderful and strange,” as Cooper once called Twin Peaks.

Buy your curtain here.

[via Dangerous Minds]