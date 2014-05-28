Idris Elba Directed a Short Film For Pepsi’s World Cup Campaign

For those fans hoping it would be an entire film of a shirtless Idris Elba playing keep uppy all by himself, the actor’s directorial contribution to Pepsi Max’s World Cup campaign may be a disappointment.





Elba’s short film, to the tune of DJ R3hab’s “Unstoppable,” is a rather traditional nerds-and-jocks tale told through an Instagram filter and bad wigs. Or “Sabotage” meets Can’t Buy Me Love. Either way, it’s the latest in the brand’s “Beats of the Beautiful Game” series, which includes Janelle Monae covering “Heroes,” as well as films featuring the work of Spike Lee, Timbaland, Santigold, Kelly Rowland, and more.

The music from all the films is available at the brand’s site and on iTunes with a complete album due out in early June.