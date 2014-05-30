Here’s Why No One Gets Your Sarcastic Emails

Before you hit send on that email you just drafted, consider this first: you are probably not coming off as witty or sarcastic as you think you are.

Studies from almost a decade ago have proven that without the body language cues that exist in face-to-face communication, emails are not as effective at conveying tone and emotion.

Psychologist and NYU professor Justin Kruger and his team from the universities of Chicago and Illinois found that email miscommunications occur more frequently than you’d think mainly because we overestimate both how well we can convey our tone via email and how well we can interpret others’ tones in the same medium.

Studies showed that while participants thought that their sarcasm would be communicated 80% of the time over email, in fact it was only communicated a little more than half the time.

These findings, while nothing new, just go to show how important our communication style is when it comes to email. While you may mean one thing, the impression you are making is a whole other matter.

This isn’t to say, though, that you can’t effectively convey tone through email, which is why you need to take note of your emotions while composing your notes to others.

Social and emotional intelligence expert David F. Swink writes in Psychology Today that writers may convey tone through a number of devices like word choice, syntax, punctuation, and sentence length. How you use these devices can get even get you a bad rep.