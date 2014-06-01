These Be-Wigged Animals Are Ready To Judge You

There have been plenty of famous judges–Judge Ito, Judge Wapner, Judge Judy, Judge Dredd . But all of these are mere humans. A new campaign from a Swiss animal advocacy group imagines if there were animals behind the bench.

Agency Ruf Lanz created print ads for the Foundation for the Animal in the Law that put the judicial wig on the victims of animal abuse. A horse, a dog, and a cat stand ready to preside.





It sends a specific message that hurting animals is a serious crime, and they look pretty fantastic in a wig.