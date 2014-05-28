The Key Points in Mary Meeker’s Annual (And Prophetic) “Internet Trends” Presentation

Like a Christmas morning gift for technology nerds, Mary Meeker’s annual “Internet Trends” report expertly distills the industry at large in a few dozen slides. The former top tech analyst at Morgan Stanley and current partner at VC powerhouse Kleiner Perkins just gave a presentation at Re/code‘s Code Conference forecasting the tech wave of the near future. (More than a decade ago, Meeker predicted the rise of two then-little companies: Google and Amazon.)
You can leaf through the report here or below. And here are a few initial, not-too-surprising takeaways:
- Internet user growth is slowing: 10% year over year
- Globally, people are still buying smartphones, but growth has slowed down
- Somewhat surprisingly, tablet growth isn’t slowing as other analysts have observed; the tablet market is actually growing faster than PCs ever did at +52%
- People might not be buying as many phones, but they are using them: Mobile data usage is a key area for the future, as growth exploded (and is accelerating) this past year by 81%