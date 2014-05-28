The Key Points in Mary Meeker’s Annual (And Prophetic) “Internet Trends” Presentation

Like a Christmas morning gift for technology nerds, Mary Meeker’s annual “Internet Trends” report expertly distills the industry at large in a few dozen slides. The former top tech analyst at Morgan Stanley and current partner at VC powerhouse Kleiner Perkins just gave a presentation at Re/code‘s Code Conference forecasting the tech wave of the near future. (More than a decade ago, Meeker predicted the rise of two then-little companies: Google and Amazon.)