What Happened When Nautilus’s CEO Ditched His Fancy Office And Joined The Company Kickball Team

Nautilus CEO Bruce Cazenave’s office door is always open. But this wasn’t always the case. The home fitness equipment company’s 72,000-square-foot headquarters in Vancouver, Washington, was nicknamed the Taj Mahal by employees.

“My office was the size of our entire executive area now,” says Cazenave. Huge mahogany doors separated executives from the rest of the company and was termed “Mahogany Row” by employees.

When Cazenave took the reins as CEO in 2011, he faced low employee morale, a lack of innovation, and a hierarchical corporate culture. The Taj Mahal office was a point of consternation among employees, who viewed the building as a result of the former executive’s spending choices, and was a constant reminder of the company’s past. The complex had formerly accommodated Nautilus’s 1,700 employees, but through divesting its commercial business, it was reduced to just 300 employees.

One of the first moves Cazenave made as CEO was relocating Nautilus’s 300 employees to a smaller building, about 20% the size of the original. The new space fit the company’s leaner frame, allowed for enhanced communication and created a more congenial vibe in the company’s office culture.

“People were able to walk to other departments. We have events on the back patio to celebrate achievements. Our executive area is welcoming and approachable. We have candies out [and] an open-door policy. [Employees] can pop into my office or any of the executives,” says Cazenave. In addition to altering the physical work environment, Cazenave recognized even more changes were needed in order to improve morale and innovation, which had been stifled in the company. He shared some of his tactics with us:

Cazenave made a point to be visible in the company. “My style is to be involved with the people, trying to understand what they think we can do different,” he says. After only two days as CEO, employees told Cazenave they’d seen him more than they’d seen his predecessor in three years.

Being visible and opening up conversations with employees changed the mindset from “Oh no, an executive is coming down the hall” to employees wandering over to the executive area and stepping through the doorway to present a new idea.