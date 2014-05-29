New Orkin Ads Pay Tribute To Bugs While Selling A Service To Kill Them

It’s not often a brand pays tribute to the very thing its product is meant to end, but this new campaign for Orkin pest control services does just that. The spots by agency The Richards Group are short paeans to a variety of insects that leave you with a respect for these misunderstood creatures (and the desire to watch more footage) instead of an urge to eradicate them from the face of the Earth. (Well, except for the mosquito.)





It’s a bit like a Purell pitch that said, “Hey, actually bacteria is good!” And it’s a more direct version of an approach that some daring marketers have taken over the years, with varying results. (Think of banks telling you, “You know, there’s more to life than money” and Dove telling you, “Don’t change a thing.”) But somehow for Orkin, these work. Or at the very least, they’re watchable bits of bug content.





You might expect a pest control service ad starring bugs to sound a little different in tone. But here we see a spider artfully build its web to the sweet sounds of a flamenco guitar, and other spots starring a silk worm, a caterpillar, ants, and bees offer a delightfully up close look at how these fascinating creatures live, coupled with some charmingly familiar sounds. As for the bug wisdom, the best comes from the dung beetle whistling “Pop Goes the Weasel”–“When life hands you dung, just roll with it.”

Do these spots make you more, or less, inclined to seek out Orkin’s bug-exterminating services? Roll your dung down to the comments and weigh in.

H/t to Adweek.