A Grieving Father’s Words Inspire #NotOneMore Movement

The grieving father of Christopher Martinez, a 20-year-old who was gunned down in a shooter’s rampage that claimed six lives in Santa Barbara last week, has emerged as the public face of a reinvigorated wave of gun control advocacy.

“Too many have died,” Richard Martinez exclaimed in an emotional statement. “We should say to ourselves: not one more.”

Martinez’s three words quickly reverberated through Twitter and news channels, the hashtag of #NotOneMore becoming a symbol for increased gun regulation and attention to mental health issues. The day after the shooting, at a memorial service at the University of California Santa Barbara, thousands chanted the words in unison.

On Tuesday, after Martinez urged those outraged by the shooting to engage their representatives over the issue of gun control by sending postcards marked with only the three words, gun safety group Everytown built an online tool to help users do just that. Another group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense In America, created a “Fast-Tweet page” enabling Twitter users to easily spread the #NotOneMore message.