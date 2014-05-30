The 117-Year Old Institute Helping Struggling Women Brag About Themselves

On a muggy May afternoon, 120 well-dressed women made their way into a large, windowed conference space in Manhattan to do something that most women never do: brag about themselves.

They are students of the nonprofit Grace Institute, a 117-year-old organization that offers a structured program of job skills training, counseling, career placement, networking and other services for underserved women age 18 through 65.

Forty percent of participants are single mothers and 70% live below the poverty line. They come to Grace as an alternative to college, to escape a dead-end job, or to find a new career after being laid off.

The program is free and targeted to women on public assistance, but “we’re not asking anyone for tax returns to prove need,” says Jessica James, director of development. Students attend six months of weekday classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn resident Joni Emeric is visibly excited when she speaks about Grace Institute. She’s been attending program classes for three weeks and feels she’s on her way to finding the career-track job that’s escaped her so far.

“This is exactly what I was looking for. The quality of the teachings is high–I’m learning something from every instructor,” she says.

Beyond the career basics like using Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and others, as well as resume writing and career counseling, Grace Institute teaches the often intangible soft skills of leadership.