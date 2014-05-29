Why The Traditional Cover Letter And Resume Need To Die (And What Should Take Its Place)

The resume is old. Really old. There’s evidence that Leonardo da Vinci wrote the first resume in 1482 to the Duke of Milan. More than 500 years later, isn’t it time to rethink the traditional resume?

A recent article in New York magazine calls for the death of the traditional application packet, and we might have to agree. Here’s why it’s time to make the cover letter and resume obsolete, and how to break from the old ways:

Crafting a 100% accurate resume is as difficult as writing a completely honest self-appraisal: You can only be so insightful when it comes to your own personal ability. All the introspection you can muster will still produce skewed observation.

You may feel “proficient” in CSS but there’s no way of knowing if you’re up to the skill level your future employer needs, based on a resume alone. And you’ll likely have to leave out parts of your skills or gloss over weaknesses to make your resume both readable and strong in the right places.

Similarly, the average cover letter is full of hot air. We’re forced to explain why we’re just dying to devote our lives to one company, and use strings of descriptors like we’re writing our own report cards. Everyone plays well with others and is highly motivated in a fast-paced environment, on paper.