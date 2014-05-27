Six Small App Companies Doing Huge Things With Bluetooth LE

Bluetooth LE (low energy) isn’t new, but the technology is only just now hitting its stride. Some of the most impressive implementations are the simplest–the latest example being Notifyr , which sends iOS notifications to a Mac. It’s a simple concept, but because of how seamlessly it kills the little annoyances, its impact belies its function.

Apple devices have a healthy supply of Bluetooth accessories and apps in part because of how many older Apple devices can still support the latest Bluetooth 4.0 spec. Apple has also been active in developing its Bluetooth framework for iOS, with services like ANCS (Apple Notification Center Service), released with iOS 7.

“ANCS is pretty basic, as it only notifies you when a notification is added, or when one is read,” says Notifyr developer Joost Van Dijk. “It doesn’t provide any reply functionality, which is why I can’t let users reply to their WhatsApp messages, for example. Once Apple adds new functionality to the protocol, I’ll be sure to take a look at it, and to see if it might be worth integrating it into Notifyr.” (The Pebble smartwatch also has ANCS to thank for easily enabling notifications from all apps turned on in notification center.)

Installing the paid Notifyr iOS app on your phone is the first step, then add a free system preference on your Mac and you’re done. Of course, Notifyr isn’t the only one to use the low-energy tech to dazzle users with timesaving tricks. Knock is great example of the wildly creative uses Bluetooth LE has enabled. The iOS app, once set up, allows users with a Mac to simply tap twice on the phone’s screen to securely log in to the password-protected computer.

The implementation of something like Knock is a lot more complicated than Notifyr, but the effects are the same. Even though Knock may initially seem like a party trick, it’s actually part of a bigger plan the founders have to kill all passwords.

Authy is a two-factor authentication service which is using Bluetooth to take the hassle out of security. With two-factor authentication, the issue becomes having to constantly get new a new key and type those numbers in all the time. Authy can use Bluetooth to send that information to your computer allowing you to be able to click, copy, and paste.

There’s also apps like Scribe which take the sting out of getting links, files, or other information from your computer to your phone–without sending emails to yourself.