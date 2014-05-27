How Did Stripe Earn So Much Nerd Cred Doing Payments?

Stripe has an enviable reputation among all sorts of product people and engineers –exactly what any platform could wish for. But getting people to use your dev tools–never mind adore them–is anything but formulaic. I sat down with Stripe’s cofounders, the Collison brothers, and their CTO to find out how they do it.

Devs love the payments-processing app’s simple API, for one. But it’s more than that. Stripe’s entire focus is developer-driven: from its API to its appetite for recruiting talented devs, regardless of location–40% of its employees are from outside the U.S. The brothers had no background in payments back when they founded Stripe in 2010, either. But they did have a knack for software. And they noticed that collecting online payment was an enormous problem.

“It was like stepping back in the 1970s,” says Patrick, describing the online payments scheme from a few years ago. “The online equivalent of the card imprinter, but that’s about it. We wanted a service where you sign up, and you’d be accepting live payments in five minutes,” he says.

The brothers say that even though they don’t have a background in finance, it didn’t matter. Their background in software–and their understanding of how a developer’s brain works–is what makes the service successful. For example: “We publish snippets of code that allow you to literally copy and paste–like you would in an email or word document–the code into the terminal to make it charge a credit card, or otherwise test out our product,” says Kelly Sims, head of Stripe communications.

Other cool usability bits that devs dig are numerous. “Users can ‘freeze’ to a particular version of our service, meaning they never have to worry about us changing something that breaks their working integration,” says Sims. Another: “We publish ‘smart libraries’ in each programming language, which will automatically figure out how to support many new features we release,” Sims says. “This means you’ll rarely have to upgrade the library we give you. That’s not something anyone would think of unless they themselves were a developer,” adds Patrick.

Another reason why the dev community admires Stripe: They take the BS out of small interactions by using plain English error messages, as one example. Instead of just, “Error: Could not process request,” you get a message more like, “Error: You’re using this in test mode.” It’s about giving as clear feedback to the user as possible, which makes the experience easier and more user-friendly.

CTO Greg Brockman joined as a dev early on because he felt a kinship to the Collisons. When they first met, “I was talking to Patrick about storing passwords–he stores them in GPG-encrypted files in his computer,” Greg says. “So do I. So we had similar approaches to things.”