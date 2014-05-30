NASA Designs The Next Phase Of Mars Exploration

While the rest of the world was still marveling at the Curiosity landing on Mars two years ago, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) was already working on ways to safely land even larger vehicles there.

The problem: The Martian atmosphere is much thinner than Earth’s, so falling objects above a certain mass need to be slowed down to a speed where a parachute can handle their descent. Retrorockets require too much fuel and add too much weight. So JPL engineers had to rethink their longstanding design of descent technology and ways to test it.

“For 40 years, we’ve been living off the decelerator technologies that Viking gave us [in the mid-’70s],” says Ian Clark, JPL’s Low Density Supersonic Decelerator principal investigator. “In those 40 years, we’ve successfully landed several Mars missions with the parachute as the primary decelerator, but it’s come time that we can no longer use them, because we want to land things that are bigger, heavier, from higher altitudes, and with more accuracy than we have in the past.”

Reporters check out NASA’s Low Density Supersonic Decelerator system in a JPL clean room. Photo by Susan Karlin

And so, after nearly four years of planning, JPL scientists have finally managed a new kind of decelerator system–a saucer-like vehicle containing a heat shield and specially developed technologies, called the Low Density Supersonic Decelerator (LDSD), unveiled to reporters last month–that, if successful, could herald the next phase of Martian landings. On June 3, the team will engage a test at the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, at altitudes where the thinness of the Earth’s atmosphere approximates that of Mars, to see how the LDSD holds up at supersonic speeds and 1,300˚F temperatures.

During the test, a giant balloon will carry the LDSD to 120,000 feet and release it, at which point rockets propel it to 180,000 feet and Mach 3.5 (2664 mph). At that speed, the saucer’s decelerator will inflate, slowing the vehicle, when a parachute deploys to carry it to the ocean.

“We needed ways of creating more drag by creating more surface area,” says Clark. “Parachutes have limits in terms of the environments, speeds, and conditions in which you can use them. So we developed new technologies that go beyond the capabilities of parachutes, that get you to the point where you can start to use one.”