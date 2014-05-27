Brazil Scores An Early World Cup Win With Its Graffiti-Covered Team Plane

Back in the days of The Warriors, New York looked a lot different in that it was entirely covered with graffiti. The prestige target of most taggers, however, was the outside of a subway. What was known in those less cautious times as “bombing” a train, however, became more of an outlawed act, however, in the Giuliani era. So just imagine how excited the train-bombers of yore would be to know that in 2014, a graffiti team would be commissioned to do an entire Boeing 747.
Gol Airlines recently teamed up with Brazilian graffiti artists Os Gemeos (Otavio and Gustavo Pandolfo) to paint the fusalage of the plane that will be used to ferry around Brazil’s team in the forthcoming World Cup. Made over the course of one week, the graffiti project required over 1,200 cans of spray paint. The mural itself shows what looks like a big crowd of yellow-tinged fans cheering on the Brazilian team as they kick their way to victory. Similarly, champions of graffiti the world over will likely mimic these cheering caricatures upon seeing the plane fly overhead.
H/t to Colossal