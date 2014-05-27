Brazil Scores An Early World Cup Win With Its Graffiti-Covered Team Plane

Back in the days of The Warriors, New York looked a lot different in that it was entirely covered with graffiti. The prestige target of most taggers, however, was the outside of a subway. What was known in those less cautious times as “bombing” a train, however, became more of an outlawed act, however, in the Giuliani era. So just imagine how excited the train-bombers of yore would be to know that in 2014, a graffiti team would be commissioned to do an entire Boeing 747.