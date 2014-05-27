Sometimes You’re Just One Hop From Something Huge

Today, Firebase is a popular backend-as-a-service company, letting developers sync their apps and websites to Firebase’s cloud without having to worry about database management and scalability.

But the service didn’t appear overnight–Firebase actually evolved from two prior startups launched by company founders James Tamplin and Andrew Lee. Tamplin, the company’s CEO, says that evolution wouldn’t have happened without their working hard to find out what their customers actually wanted.

Tamplin and Lee first started SendMeHome.com in 2008. The service started by generating printable tracking tags for users’ valuables and evolved into a social networking site geared around real-world objects.

“To begin a story, a user must register an object at SendMeHome.com,” that company explained in 2009. “The object is then passed from person to person; each person who receives the item can use its unique SendMeHome ID as a key to add a chapter to the online story.”

SendMeHome wanted to let its users chat in real time but struggled to find a reliable chat tool to drop into the website, Tamplin says.

“There were absolutely no good ones out there, so we ended up building our own,” he says. Then, Tamplin and Lee realized their problem probably wasn’t unique, so they decided to focus on making embeddable, real-time chat widgets for other sites.

The two founded Envolve, which launched its chat-as-a-service platform in 2011, with backing from Y Combinator.