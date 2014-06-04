How To Create A Culture of Innovation

There are many pieces to the innovation puzzle, and they will come together differently for each organization.

How one goes about building an innovative organization ought to be unique. But for every organization, it starts with the right mindset–the unexpected must be expected.

Who would have thought that cell phones would become cameras and music players? Who would have thought that ordinary, non-techie people would socially connect with the global audience with their personal devices?

This mindset must begin at the top of the organization and permeate every level. And most importantly, it includes the intangibles of culture: the beliefs, expectations, and sense of purpose of those in the organization.

Creative thinking and collaboration can be encouraged and rewarded, or in many formal and subtle ways discouraged. It’s the leader’s job to get it right.

Here’s what people might be thinking in a non-innovative environment:

“Our company is too big to waste time on small ideas.”

“We want new ideas, but I’m paid to make my numbers on existing business.”

“I can’t remember manufacturing and marketing ever talking about anything.”

“We’re doing fine; let’s let our existing line peak before we try something new.”

“People are going to get cynical about all these change initiatives.”