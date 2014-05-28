Building A Startup Culture That Works No Matter Where Your Offices Are

Company culture means everything for a startup. It can affect the talent you attract, the customer base you work with, your brand reputation, and even your product itself.

The multinational tech giants from Silicon Valley to Silicon Wadi have struggled with creating company culture for years, but what about fledgling startups?

Each year, millions of new startups are launched worldwide, and most–especially those outside of the U.S.–start thinking about going global from day one. What holds successful startups together against all the odds is a meaningful culture–the DNA that informs just about everything you do.

Yet company culture is often overlooked by many founders as they pour their heart and soul into a fresh idea. When your team–the one that has been together since the beginning–gets dispersed around the world, the need to stay true to the very essence of what defines your new company becomes all the more important.

Keeping your startup culture intact while adapting to new local cultures can be a Herculean task. Here are some tips to maintain your unique company culture even as you adapt to your international presence:

Take time to reflect on what truly makes your company unique. Are you a company that cares most about changing the world or about making money (or both)? Are you people-centered or tech-centered? Do you want the company to be ensconced in the culture of your home country, or do you see yourselves more as citizens of the world?

Asking these questions and taking a genuinely honest look at who you are will help in this quest. At Bizzabo, for example, when we opened our sales and marketing office in New York, we wanted to make sure our Israeli chutzpah–that “never-say-never” attitude–went with us. Our American counterparts not only embraced this aspect of our culture, but we found that the New Yorkers’ dynamic lifestyle went hand in hand with our chutzpah and this is what sets us apart from others in our field. In the end, our Israeli chutzpah and the fast paced, hard-working New York state-of-mind blended perfectly.