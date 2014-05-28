What You Need To Know About Training Your Employees So They’ll Stick Around

Employee development is a critical issue for any business: People don’t just stay as they were when you found them–they change and develop over time. So you want them to grow in a direction that suits you, to make the most of their talents, and to add better skills to your organization.

Before you think about developing your employee development, though, you have to ask yourself how you can make sure you’re encouraging people in the right direction and not just going through the motions.

In one sense it’s obvious why employee development matters. You want the people working for you to be better skilled and more able to fulfill the tasks set before them. Getting recruitment right is one step towards that, but you won’t often find the perfect candidate, and even when you do you’ll want them to keep learning and to stay ahead of the competition.

Training is vital to the skill mix of your company, but employee development is about more than that. Employee development is vital to employee engagement. Putting time, effort, and money into developing your employees shows them that they are important to the business, that you care about them and what they are capable of doing.

It shows that you have a long-term commitment to their presence within your business, allowing them to become emotionally invested in your company and what it does. It answers your employees’ implicit question of “why should I be loyal to your company?” and gives them a reason to engage with you.

Employees are the best way that companies have of standing out from the pack and of differentiating themselves in a sustainable, long-term fashion. If you compete purely on prices, then others can undercut you. If you compete purely on product then you’ll be in trouble when your current product loses its novelty or someone else imitates your most valuable features. And if you compete through marketing, then you’ll provide a hollow experience customers will tire of.

But if you compete by developing the best possible employees then you will have a real and enduring edge that gives you better products and services again and again.