Banana Boat Wants You To Defy The Sun Like A Man

When it comes to grooming and personal products, sometimes there needs to be a segregation of the sexes. Certain products just don’t translate across the chromosomal divide. But that hasn’t stopped us from taking perfectly unisex products and making them gender specific. Soap, shampoo, conditioner… EYE CREAM .





As far as sunscreen goes, the male cliche probably lies somewhere between “Sunscreen?” to slathering on whatever is in the kid’s beach bag. Not exactly sure how sunscreen can be made specifically for men–maybe it smells like leather or burning wood–but Banana Boat is certainly going all manly in its new campaign by agency JWT New York. The spots combine a sun-drenched retro feel (station wagons, ‘staches and Walkmans) with a voiceover that will inspire so much confidence, it won’t matter how much that man-gut dances when you mow the lawn.