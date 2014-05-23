Marvel And BBDO Create A New Avengers Comic To Promote Diversity

What is a hero? Is it someone in a mask who saves cities from aliens and evil geniuses? Or someone who cures diseases? Obviously the answer is a complicated one, but it’s a question that gets the superhero treatment in this new comic book created by Marvel Custom Solutions, BBDO New York and the Police Athletic League .





Heroes Welcome features a young hero named Nova, who sparks a bit of super-powered navel gazing among the Avengers when he asks about the true meaning of heroism. Written by Eisner Award-winner Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by fan favorite artist Mark Brooks, the story aims use the Avengers example to highlight what can happen when people of different backgrounds, talents, and abilities come together and champion one another.

BBDO New York and its Diversity Council are touting it as an example of how the agency is tackling the issue of diversity in its industry and using creativity to deliver its message. There will be five interactive educational sessions around New York to bring the story to kids in the city.





While hardcore fans would never mistake it for “Ultron Unlimited,” as comic book legend and advertising partnerships go, it’s a lot closer to the real thing than, say, Iron Man teaming up with M&Ms.